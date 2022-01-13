Coming Monday: 4Frenzy Winter 2022!

Starting Monday you can nominate your favorite high school students and staff in the 4Frenzy Winter Fan Choice Awards! We’ll have winter sports AND academic categories, so any student has a chance to be nominated and win the fan vote!

Just come back here to clickondetroit.com/4Frenzy to nominate!

Nominations will run January 17th through February 13th.

SPORTS: Basketball, Bowling, Competitive Cheer, Gymnastics, Ice Hockey, Skiing, Swimming and Diving, Wrestling

ACADEMICS: English, Math, Science, Social Studies, Foreign Language, Tech/Comp Sci, STEM, P.E./Health, Art Music, Clubs and Organizations, Unsung Heroes

