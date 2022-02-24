Watch Birmingham Unified and Troy Gymnastics Team on Local 4

Kim DeGiulio takes you to a unique gymnastics practice because there are three schools working together - Groves and Seaholm for Birmingham Unified Gymnastics (BUG), and Troy High School Gymnastics. And they’re all coached by the same dedicated woman - Rebecca Bajorek.

“I feel like I have one team. The girls are very supportive of each other,” said Bajorek.

Practicing with their sometimes opponents doesn’t seem to bother the girls. In fact, they say it pushes them to be even better.

Ava Delgado, the captain for the Birmingham Unified team, says they learn different skills and get different ideas from each other.

Coach Rebecca, who’s been coaching gymnastics for 24 years, says it takes a certain type of person to become a gymnast.

“It takes courage...flexibility, stamina, strength. You got to be able to take chances. You got to be able to try new things,” Bajorek says.

Captains Ava Delgado and Aanika Nanda (Troy High School’s captain), say it’s just as much about training your mind as it is your body.

“It’s like your body knows what you’re doing but then your brain has to know that you can do it. So I think that’s probably the hardest part,” says Nanda.

“You have to have a good mindset...because if you don’t, you’ll mess up. And messing up is dangerous in a sport like gymnastics which is why these girls are in here every day for two hours perfecting their routines and teaching their bodies and minds to do new skills,” Delgado says.

The girls high school gymnastics season is just about over for these ladies but many of them will continue to work throughout the year on their own and learn even more skills for next season.

