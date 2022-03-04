Watch L’Anse Creuse Boys Varsity Basketball Team on Local 4

Voting has wrapped in Local 4′s Winter 4Frenzy. Now our Kim DeGiulio takes us to L’Anse Creuse High School to highlight one of our basketball nominees.

March is all about basketball but for these some of these players here at L’Anse Creuse High School in Harrison Township they’re focused on their basketball game 365 days a year.

The L’Anse Creuse Lancers are gearing up for the playoffs led by one of their star players and Local 4Frenzy small forward nominee - Caron Williams.

“Caron is just a kid that, you know, you see a kid every 10 years that’s really got it. Caron is that kid,” said head coach George Woods.

Coach Woods said he knew it when he met Caron as an 8th grader, and now he’s a junior who absolutely owns the court.

“We’ve had like 20 games, 14 of those games, he’s had 30 plus points each game,” Woods said.

He was nominated as best small forward but Coach Woods describes Caron as a versatile player.

“I can play him from the 1, 2, 3 or the 4 because of his size,” Woods added.

“I could do a lot of things...any coach put me anywhere you need me to, and I produce,” said Caron

It’s that confidence that is sure to take him far. Like his dreams to play basketball professionally.

“[I’d like to] make it to the NBA but I’ve gotta get to college first,” Caron said.

And he and the team are already getting a taste of what that would feel like.

“Every year we take them to Little Caesars Arena and play because they dream about the NBA. Playing a Little Caesars Arena floor gave them opportunity to feel that type of atmosphere,” said Coach Woods.

And Coach Woods said there’s no doubt Caron can make it there because of his amazing support from his mom and sister, who really push him, which allows coach to mentor him.

“Oh yeah, they motivate me a lot and just keep pushing me to get in the gym every single day,” Caron said.

The Lancers are working hard at practice. The playoffs start Monday night as they take on Utica Ford’s basketball team.

We wish the whole team the best of luck! And want to thank to everyone who participated in 4Frenzy this winter season.