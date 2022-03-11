Watch UofD Jesuit Varsity Swim Team on Local 4

This week 4Frenzy is highlighting a swim team. And they’ve made a big splash in our Winter Fan Choice Awards -- receiving nominations in every category!

“I think there were a lot of teachers nominating kids and of course, family, friends and all that, so it was really cool to see how many names were on those lists and well deserved ones for sure,” said Head Coach Drew Edson.

The team has spent all winter perfecting their strokes and it has certainly paid off. Last week the team won the Catholic League Meet for the first time in 51 years.

“It’s awesome that we can be the seniors on the first team to do it in 51 years,” said Swim Captain Andres Borrego.

Our Kim DeGiulio takes you to meet the University of Detroit Jesuit Boys Swim Team, whose captains are also 4Frenzy nominees.

No doubt these swimmers have earned some recognition. For the last four months they’ve been practicing 10 times a week before and after school and Saturday mornings.

“So to actually see my friends and me on that list was kind of crazy,” said Andres.

They’re wrapping up the season this weekend.

“As much as I’m gonna love not having to wake up in the morning and go to practice after school, I’m gonna miss being with these guys every day,” Andres added.

Coach Drew said the success has been a long time coming for them and they earned it.

So it’s no wonder why this team was nominated for so many categories in our 4frenzy competition

“And I think that was the coolest part about it is that they weren’t too concerned if they won something or not, they were more concerned with letting people know that they’re there. Right? Letting people know that we’re UofD Jesuit and we’re here to stay no matter the year,” said Coach Drew.

“At UofD we have such a good community going that like, once we see your fellow clubs get nominated for something we all go support them,” said Captain Charlie Bruce.

The swim team wasn’t the only UofD team nominated in our Winter 4Frenzy. The school received nominations for their basketball, hockey and wrestling teams, as well as their Science and English programs!

