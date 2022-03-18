Watch Taylor HS Math Award Winners on Local 4

Local 4′s 4Frenzy includes more than sports, and this time it’s all about math. You know, that subject many shudder to think about.

Our Kim DeGiulio talked to the 4Frenzy math winners from Taylor High school, who said they actually like crunching numbers.

Watch their story Sunday on Local 4 News Today at 6:30 a.m.

“I get to tell them this is why things work the way they work, and I get to see that click with them sometimes,” said math teacher Phil Somerville. “So I think that’s why I like it.”

And not only did Mr. Somerville win the favorite fan vote, his student, Christopher MacKenzie, known as CJ, won favorite math senior.

“You might think oh, first hour, you know, math class, but it’s pretty fun,” said CJ. “It’s probably one of my favorite classes.”

CJ also said the class loves Mr. Somerville because he makes learning enjoyable. And if they don’t understand it one way, he’ll find another way to teach it.

“We all help each other,” CJ said. “We all make sure we know how to do it together. Yeah, it’s just super fun.”

He said Mr. Somerville encourages that type of team atmosphere in his classroom. And it’s clearly successful, because it produces math brainiacs like CJ and other former students.

“I just had a kid reach out to me that I had over 10 years ago and said, ‘Hey, I just want to give you an update of what I’m doing.’ And he was working for NASA,” explained Somerville.

That’s also a goal of CJ’s -- to work at NASA as an engineer.

While Mr. Somerville and CJ both say they have no idea who nominated them for these 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards, they were certainly thrilled that their school rallied around them and made them both 4Frenzy winners.