Watch 4Frenzy Winner from Shrine High School on Local 4

Royal Oak, MI – Our Kim DeGiulio takes you to meet a 4Frenzy winner from Shrine High School, Amanda Schubeck, who teaches SLEC Club which is Student Leadership Executive Council.

It’s basically the group of students who help plan all the school dances, spirit week, pep rallies and other events. Some schools call it Student Council or Student Government.

Experience

Schubeck has been a teacher at Shrine for six years, teaching Algebra. While some students may dislike math, she said this dread motivates her to help them achieve success in the subject.

She says patience, humor and adaptability are all assets needed to be a good teacher. The best part of teaching for her is getting to know her students.

Foreshadowing

Shubeck’s own high school experiences prepared her for this role. As a student at Troy High School, she participated in the student government.

“My student council advisor, Mr. Werenka, was such a great advisor and really had an impact on me wanting to also be in that role. I loved being a part of the student council in high school and I knew I wanted to give my students at Shrine that same experience I had,” she said.

Her main form of encouragement is the students, she said. “Every year I have a great group of students, specifically seniors who go above and beyond to try and make their school a great place with events for everyone. My current seniors - Jonah, Michael, Jacob, Kevin and especially our SLEC president Ava - have been awesome leaders these past few years and I have loved working with them.”

Get to know Amanda

Favorite Places in Metro Detroit: Ford Field (she attends every home game)

Favorite Sports Team: Detroit Lions

Favorite Music or Artist: Country music

Hobbies: Reading, bike riding, attending sporting events (professional and Shrine sports)