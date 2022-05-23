SPOTLIGHT: Regina High School senior heading to Princeton to continue playing softball

Favorite place in Metro Detroit: Crumbl Cookie

Favorite Food: Sushi

Favorite Book: Verity by Colleen Hoover

Favorite Actor: Kevin Hart

Fun Fact: She is fluent in Spanish

Abby Hornberger started playing softball when she was seven years old. Now, she is the senior co-captain and starting shortstop for the Regina softball team.

Abby is also very active outside of softball. She currently holds a 4.3 GPA, and stands as senior class president and valedictorian. Abby is involved with multiple extracurricular activities, including National Honor Society and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD).

On May 3, she was recognized as Extra Inning Softball’s National High School Player of the Week.

Abby’s mindset for success has always been focused on dedication. She fell in love with the sport because of the camaraderie and competition involved.

“It’s not always the kids who are the most talented that succeed, but those who are the most committed,” she said. “Grit and determination will help you achieve anything.”

One motivating factor for Abby has been her coach, Diane Laffey, who is retiring after the season. Laffey has been with Regina for 52 years, accumulating over 1,200 wins and seven state titles.

“It’s an honor to have had the privilege to play for the legendary coach Diane Laffey,” she said.

After high school, she plans on studying economics at Princeton and will continue playing softball.

