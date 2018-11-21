4Frenzy Spotlight: Henry Ford II Cornerback Taveon Thompson

With your votes, Taveon Thompson of Henry Ford II High School was voted Favorite Cornerback for the 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards. Congratulations! Get to know this player and what makes him such an awesome athlete.

Q: How long have you played football?

A: I have played football for 11 years.

Q: How do you keep yourself motivated during practices and games?

A: I always think about my late head coach Todd Kohen when things get rough.

Q: What accomplishment are you most proud of?

A: I am most proud of winning the 4frenzy fan choice, cause I never knew how good my support system was.

Q: Who is your role model?

A: My role model is my grandfather, cause he is the reason I got into football, and the reason I want to be a great father someday.

Q: What challenges have you faced playing football?

A: My challenge was playing varsity as a sophomore, then starting and being absolutely horrible and letting my team down. Then over the summer I made sure I grinded so I could repay the team.

Congratulations to Taveon Thompson, winner of 4Frenzy's Favorite Cornerback!

