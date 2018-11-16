4Frenzy Spotlight: Mercy High School swings away competition

Richard Mardeusz has been the Mercy High School golf coach for 17 years. This season, he had 10 girls on the varsity team and 11 on junior varsity. Four of Mardeusz's golfers, including himself, took home a 4Frenzy Fan Choice Award in the golf category:

Favorite Freshman: Leah Glover

Favorite Sophomore: Gabriella Crepi

Favorite Junior: Elyse Zurawski

Favorite Senior: Hannah Juday

Favorite Coach: Richard Mardeusz

Athletic director Nancy Malinowski said, "The athletes are hard working young ladies and I am proud of all of them. It is overwhelming to know that the golfers swept all the categories including the coach. Very exciting news for Mercy and our athletic department."

Mardeusz goes on to say that he is not surprised at all that these four girls won. "It is a reflection of the school that Mercy is. Additionally, all of these girls are hard working, team-oriented, unselfish athletes," he said.

When asked what his favorite memory as the coach at Mercy was, Mardeusz replied, "watching a girl progress from being the last pick for the junior varsity team as a freshman to ending her senior year as a first team all-stater."

In fact, the Mercy girls golf team won the 2018 Catholic League Championship. They also had six girls representing them at the Division 2 state finals. Three of whom, Leah Glover, Elyse Zurawski, and Hannah Juday, were winners in our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards!

