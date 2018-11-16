4Frenzy Top 10 marching band appears in the Bands of America Grand National Championships

One of our 4Frenzy Top 10 marching bands had the opportunity to perform its program at the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis, IN. Plymouth-Canton Educational Park (P-CEP) was a fan favorite throughout our competition and its members were able to show off their amazing skills on this national stage!

In the preliminary round of this competition, P-CEP placed 13th in Class AAAA and 20th overall out of 108 bands in the nation's most prominent marching championship. Their score of 86.700 qualified the band for the semifinals.

PCEP performing at Bands of America.

Once they performed in the semifinals, the band received a score of 83.600, placing them in 14th place in their class and 20th overall. Even though they did not make it to the finals round, all the band members' hard work and preparation paid off.

"Participating at Grand Nationals is truly a life-changing experience for band members," Band director G. Jonathan Thomann said. "The months of preparation help band members strive for excellence on the field and in the classroom, but also create life-long friendships and teach them lessons of dedication, leadership and teamwork."

P-CEP also competed in the Michigan Competing Band Association State Championship at Ford Field. They placed third with a score of 94.275.

Thomann credits the success of the band to the students, the staff and the parent booster organization. "All of the members of the P-CEP marching band are incredibly talented musicians and athletes. Examples of a few of our outstanding team of students include soloists Nate Lewis on baritone saxophone, Marissa Milanovich on alto flute, and Allison Mattson and Enya Chen of the color guard," he said.

Congratulations to the Plymouth-Canton Educational Park Marching Band! If you know any standout students, marching bands or cheer squads, email us at 4frenzy@wdiv.com and we may just do a story on them!

