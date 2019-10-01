Top 10 Marching Band and Spirit Squad finalists revealed!

We asked for school spirit, and you brought it! Congratulations to all the finalists in 4Frenzy's "Best Marching Band" and "Best Spirit Squad" contests. Speaking of which, here are the finalists in both competitions:

BEST MARCHING BAND Belleville Marching Tigers

Cousino High School Marching Band

Holly High School

Oxford Wildcat Marching Band

Port Huron Big Red Marching Machine

Southgate High School

Troy Colt Marching Band

Utica High School

Waterford Kettering High School

Wyandotte Roosevelt Marching Chiefs

BEST SPIRIT SQUAD Allen Park

Carleton Airport

Garden City

Gibraltor Carlson

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North

Royal Oak

Southgate Anderson

Utica Eisenhower

Woodhaven

Wyandotte Roosevelt



Participation was through the roof this year, but we aren't done yet! Which of these teams will get our number one spot and be crowned the 4Frenzy Best? It's all up to you! Voting for both Top 10 contests begins Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Go HERE for info on Marching Band voting

Go HERE for info on Spirit Squad voting

We would like to thank our 4Frenzy sponsors for their support! DMC Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, Hungry Howie's, Meijer, Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers, and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

