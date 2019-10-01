Top 10 Marching Band and Spirit Squad finalists revealed!

We asked for school spirit, and you brought it! Congratulations to all the finalists in 4Frenzy's "Best Marching Band" and "Best Spirit Squad" contests. Speaking of which, here are the finalists in both competitions:
BEST MARCHING BAND
- Belleville Marching Tigers
- Cousino High School Marching Band
- Holly High School
- Oxford Wildcat Marching Band
- Port Huron Big Red Marching Machine
- Southgate High School
- Troy Colt Marching Band
- Utica High School
- Waterford Kettering High School
- Wyandotte Roosevelt Marching Chiefs
BEST SPIRIT SQUAD
- Allen Park
- Carleton Airport
- Garden City
- Gibraltor Carlson
- Macomb L'Anse Creuse North
- Royal Oak
- Southgate Anderson
- Utica Eisenhower
- Woodhaven
- Wyandotte Roosevelt
Participation was through the roof this year, but we aren't done yet! Which of these teams will get our number one spot and be crowned the 4Frenzy Best? It's all up to you! Voting for both Top 10 contests begins Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Go HERE for info on Marching Band voting
Go HERE for info on Spirit Squad voting
We would like to thank our 4Frenzy sponsors for their support! DMC Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, Hungry Howie's, Meijer, Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers, and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.
