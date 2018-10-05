Live updates: Michigan high school football scores (10/5/18)

Follow high school football scores across Metro Detroit and across Michigan using the scoreboard below. You can contribute updates through ScoreStream here.

Our 4Frenzy Game of the Week features undefeated Grosse Pointe South vs. L'Anse Creuse North.

You can also join our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards, a campaign to honor the effort students and parents put into their fall sports. Nominate your favorite athletes here.

Can't see the scoreboard below? Go here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.