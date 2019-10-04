Varsity Volleyball Game Recap: Henry Ford II High School vs. Chippewa Valley High School

Hi, my name is Rachel Adamczyk, and I am an intern here at WDIV Local 4. I am trying to promote the 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards, so students and staff from local high schools can receive the recognition that they deserve.

The varsity volleyball teams of Henry Ford II and Chippewa Valley squared off Thursday, August 26, at Chippewa Valley High School. Both teams fought hard in every set, but by the end of the match, Henry Ford II took home the victory, winning 5 out of 5 sets.

I interviewed a few of the Varsity players from Henry Ford II High School and Head Coach Randy Schantz. Here's what Falcon's Junior, Trinity O'Brien and Senior, Antonia Nunnery had to say.

4Frenzy: Has volleyball taught you any life lessons?

Trinity O'Brien: Yes, volleyball has taught me a lot of life lessons about working with the team, encouraging others, and leadership skills. It's also taught me the ability to adapt to different coaching styles. It gives me the ability to pick my team up when we are down and commitment. Most importantly, volleyball has taught me the will to win and the will to do well.

4Frenzy: What are some obstacles that you have faced this season?

Coach Randy: Some of the obstacles we have faced this season have been sickness and injury. Our starting setter hurt her ankle at the Chippewa game and now the team has to adapt to different setters. Regaining some of the lost chemistry will take time.

4Frenzy: Do you have any pre-game rituals?

Trinity O'Brien: Yes, as a team we do a circle warm up stretch (demonstrated below)

4Frenzy: What do you like about volleyball?

Antonia Nunnery: I think that volleyball is one of the only sports where all six girls on the court must work together in order to win. Volleyball isn't a single person sport. Everyone needs to be committed and working together towards one goal in order to be successful.

Coach Randy: What I love about volleyball is that it is a lifetime sport and a true team game. You can enjoy it at any age. You can't have success unless you are playing as a team and everyone is on the same page.

