ANN ARBOR – Tailgate for a good cause before the Ohio State game on Saturday at Lucky’s Market for the 5th Annual Tailgate to Tackle Melanoma.

Organized by Dr. Scott McLean of the University of Michigan Department of Otolaryngology, the event will feature catering by Lucky’s Market, drinks, snacks and raffle prizes.

Tickets -- or donations -- cost $50 for adults and $25 for students.

A heated tent with TVs will be provided for those who want to watch the game while tailgating. Tent opens at 8 a.m. and brunch will be served starting at 9 a.m.

Donations will be accepted in person. Can’t make it? Donate online here.

Lucky’s Market is at 1919 S. Industrial Hwy at the corner of Stadium Blvd.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here