ANN ARBOR – Domino’s Pizza is getting in on the Cyber Monday action with a special half-off pizza deal now through Dec. 8.

Simply order online and get and get 50 percent off menu-priced pizzas.

“Cyber Monday is a big day for online shoppers, and now it’s a huge day for pizza lovers as well,” Domino’s spokeswoman Jenny Fouracre said in a statement. “The online deals don’t stop at the retail level – now hungry shoppers can get a great price on their pizza too.”

Customers can enjoy the 50 percent off deal by ordering through the Domino’s website, apps for iPad, iPhone, Android and Kindle Fire and via Domino’s AnyWare ordering through Alexa, Google Home, Slack and Facebook Messenger.

Happy eating!