Help wrap gifts for children in need this holiday season in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Do you love wrapping presents? Or simply feel like giving back to the community?

The annual Magic of Christmas program is back and in need of participants in three upcoming wrapping parties. Now in its 24th year, MOC is providing gifts for more than 500 Washtenaw County children whose families are undergoing financial hardship or crisis.

The program was founded in 1996 by University of Michigan alumna and former LPGA Tour player Debbie Williams-Hoak. Williams-Hoak partnered with the Ann Arbor Police Department to help shop, wrap and deliver presents -- with some officers dressing as Santa.

Dates and times:

Friday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 13: 6 p.m.

Freeman Environmental Education Center (aka “North Pole”) at 3540 Dixboro Lane

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3:30 p.m. in the Fourth Floor Jury Assembly Room at 101 E. Huron St.

The wrapping parties at the Freeman Environmental Education Center are large and will require two thousand gifts to be wrapped within three hours.

The wrapping party in the Jury Assembly Room will be smaller with up to 230 gifts that need wrapping for 34 children.

Have questions? Email Magic of Christmas.

Ready, set, wrap!

