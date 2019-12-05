32ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

32ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Sheriff: 33-year-old woman missing out of Ann Arbor Township

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Missing in Michigan, Ann Arbor Township, Missing People, Missing Woman, Missing, Michigan, Local, Washtenaw County
Jessica Lynn Cooper (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that deputies are searching for a 33-year-old woman who went missing in the area of Whimore Lake Road and Joy Road in Ann Arbor Township.

Jessica Lynn Cooper is described as a white woman who stands about 4 feet 11 inches and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white coat.

If anyone comes into contact with her, or has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-994-2911.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: