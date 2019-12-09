Dance Marathon at U-M: All proceeds to go to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

ANN ARBOR – Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan has announced C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital will be the sole beneficiary for the 2019-2020 academic year.

All net proceeds raised will go toward pediatric rehabilitation at Mott.

“Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan is known for its unparalleled support for pediatric rehabilitation programs,” Chris Dickinson, Chief Medical Officer and Interim Executive Director at Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital said in a statement.

“Since 2000, DMUM has donated nearly $3 million to fund dozens of therapy programs that enhance the patient experience at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. This new exclusive partnership is pivotal in helping us both further the joint DMUM and Mott vision to unite the larger community to create a world where all kids can be kids. We are incredibly grateful for their unwavering efforts and for making a profound difference in the lives of our Little Victors.”

While Dance Marathon holds fundraising events throughout the year, it culminates in the VictorThon in which students stand for 24 hours to raise funds for the Little Victors. This year’s VictorThon will be taking place March 28-29 at U-M’s Indoor Training Center. At the end of the event, the total funds raised is announced.

For more information, visit www.dmum.org.

About Dance Marathon

Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan, is a student-run, non-profit organization that raises funds and awareness for pediatric rehabilitation therapies for children with disabilities and illnesses at Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.