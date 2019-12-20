Michigan basketball lands 4-star center Hunter Dickinson, now has top 10 recruiting class

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan basketball landed a commitment from four-star center Hunter Dickinson, giving Juwan Howard a top 10 recruiting class in his first season as a head coach.

Dickinson is the No. 6 center, the No. 2 player in Maryland and the No. 34 overall recruit in the 2020 class.

He chose the Wolverines over scholarship offers from Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, Maryland, Virginia, Syracuse, Florida State, Notre Dame and others.

Dickinson is listed at 7-foot-2, 255 pounds as a high school senior. He visited Michigan Sept. 7 and also took official visits to Louisville (May 31), Florida State (Sept. 20), Notre Dame (Oct. 13) and Duke (Oct. 18).

Howard’s 2020 recruiting class now has two verbal commits and one signee.

The rest of the 2020 class

Zeb Jackson, a four-star guard from Maumee, Ohio, signed his letter of intent Nov. 13 after being committed to Michigan for more than a year.

Howard was able to keep Jackson on board when he took over for John Beilein in the spring. Jackson is 6-foot-2, can score off the dribble and has a good shooting touch.

He’s the No. 11 shooting guard, No. 1 player in Ohio and No. 61 overall recruit in the 2020 class. Jackson chose Michigan over Michigan State, Ohio State, Virginia, Wisconsin, Purdue and others.

The highest-ranked player in the class is five-star forward Isaiah Todd, who committed to Michigan on Oct. 17 but didn’t sign during the early period. It’s unclear if Todd will end up playing for Michigan or go overseas for a year before entering the NBA draft.

Five-star basketball recruit Isaiah Todd (Photo: Isaiah Todd/Twitter: @zaytodd)

If he does spend a season in Ann Arbor, Todd will be an instant contributor. He’s the No. 2 power forward, the No. 1 player from North Carolina and the No. 12 overall recruit in the class.

Todd had offers from Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Villanova, Virginia, Florida and dozens of others.

With Jackson, Todd and Dickinson committed, Michigan now owns the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation and the No. 1 class in the Big Ten. Only Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina have a higher average player ranking than Michigan’s 2020 class.

This season

Howard was already drawing interest from the top recruits in the country before the season began, but now that Michigan is ranked in the top 20, he’s backing it up on the court.

The Wolverines are ranked No. 14 in the AP poll after losing three of their last four games, but they still have a strong resume a third of the way through the season.

Michigan notably beat Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga on consecutive days to win the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. It also has solid wins over Creighton and Iowa at home.

Its 18-point blowout of Gonzaga on a neutral court might be the best win for any team in the nation this year, as the Bulldogs are 11-1 and sit at No. 2 in the poll.

Michigan’s next game is Saturday against Presbyterian.