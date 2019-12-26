Ann Arbor Restaurant Week returns Jan. 12-17

ANN ARBOR – Sample the best of Ann Arbor’s vibrant food scene during the semiannual Ann Arbor Restaurant Week, which returns Jan. 12-17.

With more than 50 participating restaurants, there will be no shortage of cuisines to try that suit all budgets. This includes Blue Llama Jazz Club, Slurping Turtle, The Chop House, The Standard Bistro and Larder, Gratzi, dessous and Pacific Rim -- to name a few.

How it works:

Meals at fixed prices will be offered throughout the event for diners to sample at lunch and dinner. To see which restaurants are participating and which meals they offer, click here.

$18 Lunch

Most restaurants will be offering an $18 lunch, with many offering two-for-one pricing. Depending on the restaurant, lunch could be one, two or three courses.

$28 Dinner

Most restaurants will be offering a three course dinner for $28 with many offering two-for-one pricing.

$38 Chef’s Choice

A select few restaurants will be offering a Chef’s Choice menu design to give chefs more freedom with their dishes.

Photo challenge

Main Street Ann Arbor will be hosting a photo contest throughout the event. Each day, two winners will be chosen and awarded a $50 gift card.

How to enter:

Follow Main Street Ann Arbor on Instagram and tag #annarborrestaurantweek when you upload a picture of your Restaurant Week dish. Facebook tags will also be accepted.

Restaurants won’t be the only businesses participating. These local shops will be offering special discounts to Restaurant Week diners.

Presented by the Main Street Area Association, Restaurant Week is sponsored by SAVCO Hospitality, R. Hirt, Destination Ann Arbor, and TheRide.