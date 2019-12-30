U-M’s Mott Children’s, Von Voigtlander hospitals name new chief operating officer

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine has named longtime health care executive Luanne Thomas Ewald, FACHE, M.H.A. the new chief operating officer of C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital.

Ewald has worked in healthcare for more than 25 years and is currently the CEO of Detroit Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital of Michigan, a position she has held since 2016. Prior to her position as CEO, she was the regional vice president for business development at DMC.

Ewald will start her new role at Michigan Medicine on Jan. 6.

Her responsibilities will include operational management and strategic leadership of all administrative activities at both hospitals. She will also design, manage and evaluate all operational, administrative and financial goals in coordination with the chief clinical officer and the chief nursing officer.

“Luanne has an impressive record of leadership and advocacy for women’s and children’s health,” Marschall Runge, M.D., Ph.D., the executive vice president of medical affairs for U-M, CEO of Michigan Medicine and dean of the Medical School said in a statement.

“We greatly look forward to Luanne bringing her strong background and expertise in health management to guide the strategic growth of our children’s and women’s programs and services.”

Ewald said she is excited to join the Michigan Medicine team.

“It’s been a passion of mine to serve women and children because women’s and children’s health are integral to the strength of families and communities,” Ewald said in a statement.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to join the Ann Arbor community and continue my purpose and passion in another part of the state. Michigan Medicine has a strong commitment to providing women and children with the highest quality care possible, and I’m looking forward to working with the institution’s teams on behalf of families.”

Ewald has received numerous recognitions and honors from professional and civic organizations. She is currently the chairman of the Michigan Hospital Association’s Council on Children’s Health and was appointed recently to the American Hospital Association’s Maternal and Child Health Council. In addition, she serves on the board of several youth-focused organizations.

She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marquette University in Milwaukee and a master’s degree in hospital and health administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati. She has two daughters, ages 19 and 16.