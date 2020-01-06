Ann Arbor Farmers Market seeks new market manager

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Services is looking for a new farmers market manager.

The manager is responsible for overseeing operations of the 101-year-old Ann Arbor Farmers Market in Kerrytown. Beyond weekly market days, the farmers market also hosts special events throughout the year, including food truck rallies, kids activities and cooking demonstrations.

According to the job listing, candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation management, business, agriculture, marketing or a similar field. Candidates must also have managed a similar venue for at least two years.

Responsibilities include:

Overseeing the market during hours of operation

Coordinating logistics on market day, from assigning stalls and parking to programming, customer service to token program facilitation and more

Enforcing the operating rules and regulations of the market

Ensuring food safety regulations, according to federal and state law

Coordinating with health inspectors to ensure vendor compliance

Managing the market’s budget

Supervising, training and advising market staff

Promoting market events and more

The year round Ann Arbor Farmers Market has 110 participating vendors and thousands of customers each market day.

To learn more, or to apply, click here.