Indoor food truck rally to take place at Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, twelve food trucks will convene at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds for the first of four indoor food truck rallies.

From noon to 6 p.m., food trucks from around Michigan will offer a variety of foods from gluten-free bites and donuts to hoagies and loaded macaroni and cheese.

According to Karen Bancroft, owner and operator of Ms. K’s Kitchen, who organized the event, the indoor rally was a way to bring food truck fans their favorites during winter months.

“The reason I thought about doing a food truck is that people really enjoy them in the summer and once September, October comes around there’s obviously no more outdoor events. Food trucks are far and few between,” said Bancroft.

“I know that some people miss being able to go to their favorite food trucks and being able to eat. So, I just thought it would be something that people would really enjoy doing.”

Having been at a few events at the fairgrounds, Bancroft knew there was a building large enough to accommodate food trucks along with heating and seating for attendees.

Bancroft said that she anticipates around 2,000 people to attend.

The food trucks scheduled to participate on Saturday are:

Ms. K’s Kitchen

Curbside Cafe Detroit

Little Donut Factory

The Lobster Food Truck

31 Third Grill

Korrielinn Cheesecakes

Hero or Villian

Nosh Pit

Crepe Day-Twah Food Truck

Delectabowl

Truckin Awesome

Detroit BBQ Truck

Additional rallies will on Feb. 8, March 14 and April 11. For each rally, there will be one food truck per type of cuisine.

While each will be held at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, food trucks may vary. To see which food trucks will participate, visit the event website here.