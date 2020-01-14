Meet farmers, shop for local CSAs at Ann Arbor District Library Feb. 16
ANN ARBOR – Want to join a Community Supported Agriculture program but don’t know where to start?
The 2020 Greater Washtenaw County CSA Fair is coming to Ann Arbor District Library’s downtown branch on Sunday, Feb. 16.
From noon to 3 p.m., meet more than a dozen area farmers and producers who offer subscriptions to their businesses. Aside from enjoying weekly deliveries of fresh, high-quality produce, CSAs help invest in local farms.
Typically, members sign up in the springtime and receive their subscription during the growing season. CSAs come in the form of farm fresh produce, flowers, meat and more, and vary from farm to farm.
New this year is a Community Supported Mead subscription offered by Ann Arbor’s own Bløm Meadworks and a Local Food Meal Kit Supscription offered by Milan-based Zilke Farm Kitchen.
Farmers and producers for the 2020 fair include:
- Hay Creek Heritage Farms, LLC
- Brines Farm
- Tantre Farm
- Stella Matutina Farm
- Pregitzer Farm Market
- Green Things Farm Collective
- Bløm Meadworks
- Old City Acres
- Honest Eats Farm LLC
- Jacob’s Fresh Farm
- Raindance Organic Farm
- Zilke Vegetable Farm and Zilke Farm Kitchen
- The Farm at St. Joe’s
On average, subscription programs cost $30 to $35 per week and offer pick ups at central locations or at local farmers markets.
Hosted by Taste the Local Difference, the event is free and family-friendly.
To learn more, visit the event’s Facebook page.
