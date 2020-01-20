Learn about land conservancy at annual Winter Walkabout in Superior Township

ANN ARBOR – On Saturday, Feb. 8, the Southeast Michigan Land Conservancy will be hosting its annual Winter Walkabout in Superior Township from 1:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The nonprofit has been conserving open land and natural space since 1988 in seven counties, including Washtenaw. The walking tour is one of several community events it holds to share its work and mission with members of the public.

Participants are asked to gather at Superior Township Hall at 1:15 p.m. for warm drinks, snacks and social time with Conservancy staff. The group will depart at 2 p.m. and drive to the nearby LeFurge Woods Nature Preserve to begin the hike.

Attendees are asked to dress appropriately for cold and potentially wet weather. The group will hike a little over a mile in approximately 1 1/2 hours.

No pets allowed. The hike will be moved to Sunday, Feb. 9 in case of inclement weather.

For updates, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Superior Township Hall is at 3040 N. Prospect Road.

