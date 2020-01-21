Jace Howard, 3-star forward and son of Juwan Howard, commits to Michigan basketball

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jace Howard, a three-star forward and the son of head coach Juwan Howard, has committed to play basketball at Michigan.

The middle of Juwan Howard’s three sons chose the Wolverines over scholarship offers from Dayton, San Diego State, Northern Illinois and Saint Louis.

He is ranked the No. 250 player in the 2020 class, the No. 43 small forward and the No. 22 player from Florida in the 247 Sports rankings. He is also a three-star prospect on Rivals, but does not appear to have a profile on ESPN.

Jace Howard is listed at 6 feet, 7 inches tall and 200 pounds. He plays high school ball or University School in Miami.

Jace Howard is the fifth member of Michigan’s loaded class, joining five-star Isaiah Todd and four-stars Zeb Jackson, Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams.

The class is ranked No. 4 nationally behind Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina.