University of Michigan issues travel restriction to China amid coronavirus outbreak

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has issued a travel warning to students and faculty planning to travel to China as cases of coronavirus continue to rise.

According to the travel warning, undergraduates are prohibited from traveling to the country on school-related trips:

Undergraduate students may not proceed with U-M related travel to China and graduate students may only do so with an ITOC approved safety plan, which ensures they are aware of the health risks, have developed strategies to stay safe, and are prepared to shelter in place should China impose additional travel restrictions.

The coronavirus outbreak originated from the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province and began in early December. While U-M originally placed its travel restriction on Hubei Province, it has expanded the restriction to the entire country as infected travelers bring the virus to other parts of China and countries around the world.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Cases have already been identified in the United States. Three suspected cases in Michigan came back negative, but an additional suspected case in Washtenaw County is currently being investigated.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has urged individuals to avoid unnecessary travel to China, classifying the country as a level 3 warning destination.

In the wake of the outbreak, U-M has organized a team of officials from the University Health Service, Michigan Medicine, Washtenaw County Public Health, the Provost’s Office Global Engagement Team and other university colleagues to monitor the situation.

To learn more about U-M’s travel restriction, click here.