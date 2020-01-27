New case of coronavirus being investigated in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Three potential cases of the coronavirus here in Michigan have come back negative from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention but another potential case is being investigated.

The three patients, two from Washtenaw County and one from Macomb County showed coughing and breathing symptoms.

Tests on specimens from those three came back negative. However, another person from Washtenaw County is being investigated. Officials say test results for a specimen from that person have not yet been returned.

And beyond those headlines, China announced drastic measures Monday directly aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.