Vehicle bridge at Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park to close temporarily in February

ANN ARBOR – The wooden vehicle bridge in Gallup Park will be closing for repairs in early February.

Construction is expected to last until early March, weather permitting. During construction, vehicles will not be able to cross the bridge from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, however one pedestrian path on the structure will remain open at all times.

Signs and barricades will be placed around the construction zone to safely direct vehicles from the area.

Gallup Park will still be accessible by car via Fuller Road, but parking will be limited. Additional parking can be found off the Geddes Road park entrance near the boat launch.

For more details on the closure and parking, see the Gallup Park map.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!