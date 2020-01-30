Mavis Staples to play benefit show at Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater on Feb. 15

ANN ARBOR – Just ahead of her big appearance in town, Mavis Staples’ latest release “We Get By” has been named Album of the Year by Folk Alliance International.

Grammy winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and civil rights icon Mavis Staples will be performing at the Michigan Theater on Feb. 15 as part of “An Evening with Mavis Staples” presented by Acoustic Routes and The Ark.

Since 2010, the event is the annual fundraiser for The Breakfast at St. Andrews, and organizer Jim Cain stated via email: “We’re on track to have the most successful fundraiser we have ever hosted.”

Read: Breakfast at St. Andrew’s celebrates 37 years serving Ann Arbor community

Throughout her decorated career, Staples has had several defining moments, including marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as part of The Staples Singers and singing for President Barack Obama at The White House.

Her songs have been covered by artists young and old, and she has collaborated with Aretha Franklin, Prince, Bob Dylan, Norah Jones, Hozier and more.

Her latest critically-acclaimed album “We Get By” is a collaboration with singer-songwriter Ben Harper. The album’s track “Change” appeared on Barack Obama’s Best of 2019 playlist.

Tickets for “An Evening with Mavis Staples” can be purchased here.

