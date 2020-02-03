Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation awards over $1 million in grants for aging innovations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation has awarded over $1 million to programs and initiatives supporting older adults and caregivers within Washtenaw County.

Through grants funded by the Glacier Hills Legacy Fund, funds and investments were directed to winners of the 2018 and 2019 Vital Seniors Innovation Competitions.

The competition was created by AAACF to serve as a catalyst for innovations impacting the lives of the growing number of seniors and caregivers in Washtenaw County.

Grants were also given aid three additional causes: creating “safety-net funding” with Washtenaw Coordinated Funders to support vulnerable seniors, to support responsive programming for seniors within the area and to aid in capacity-building at organizations and organizational collaborations.

Glacier Hills Legacy Fund grants in 2019 were given to:

Atlas of Caregiving

Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels

Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County

Chelsea Senior Center

Area Agency on Aging 1-B

Washtenaw Health Initiative

National Council on Aging

Black and Brown Theater

Eastern Michigan University

Huron Valley Ambulance

Root Cause

Winners of the 2018 Vital Seniors Innovation Competition received over $600,000 in investments for the second year.

Visit the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundations website for more information on grants, the Vital Seniors Innovation Competition and about supported organizations.