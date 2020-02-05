81-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Ann Arbor Township

ANN ARBOR – An 81-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash in the area of Clark Rd. and Hogback Rd., according to local police.

He has been identified as Francis Kimball from Ypsilanti Township.

On Sunday at approximately 12:59 p.m., deputies responded to the two-vehicle head-on crash in Ann Arbor Township. The drivers were traveling in opposite directions on Hogback Rd. At this point it is unclear who crossed the line.

Both drivers were treated for injuries on the scene and were subsequently taken to hospital, where Kimball died of his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.