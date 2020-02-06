All About Ann Arbor’s Meredith Bruckner honored with The Dennis Serras Award

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – We are proud to share that our own Meredith Bruckner, the force behind All About Ann Arbor, has received The Dennis Serras Award for her commitment to downtown Ann Arbor.

The award was given Thursday morning at the Main Street Area Association’s member meeting at Cahoots in downtown Ann Arbor. Members of the Ann Arbor Police Department, Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority, Bank of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Public Schools were present along with local business owners.

“Last year we started this tradition of annually recognizing someone in the community who really stands out as a supporter of our Mission to the vitality of downtown. It was not difficult to identify that person this year, Meredith Bruckner of WDIV," said Sandra Andrade, executive director of the Main Street Area Association. "Even without reading Meredith’s stories or seeing her segments on Channel 4, if you’ve met her you know her love and enthusiasm for Ann Arbor and its entrepreneurs -- it shines through when you talk with her. Meredith, thank you for continuously seeing the unique people and happenings that makeup our great downtown community and for telling their stories.”

Dennis Serras is considered a legend in downtown Ann Arbor. He and a partner started Main Street Ventures by opening Gratzi, Palio and Real Seafood downtown in a time when everyone was going out to the malls. He was a big part of the revitalization of downtown. He could have opened his restaurants anywhere but chose downtown because of his love for it.