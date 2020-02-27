Ann Arbor’s Ji Hye Kim, Zingerman’s Roadhouse semifinalists for 2020 James Beard Awards

ANN ARBOR – On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation published its semifinalists for its 30th annual James Beard Awards and two local businesses made the list.

Zingerman’s Roadhouse placed in the Outstanding Hospitality category and Ji Hye Kim, chef and owner of Miss Kim in Kerrytown is a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Great Lakes category.

Miss Kim is a Zingerman’s restaurant that serves up authentic Korean food and drink made with locally-sourced ingredients. It regularly purchases items from the Ann Arbor Farmers Market that’s just steps away from the restaurant and holds chef-inspired events annually.

PBS host Tom Daldin and head chef/owner of Miss Kim Ann Arbor, Ji Hye Kim (Courtesy: Destination Ann Arbor)

Kim, a University of Michigan graduate and native of Korea, enjoyed a career at Zingerman’s Deli and the Roadhouse before opening Miss Kim in 2016.

For more information, visit www.misskimannarbor.com.

