Forbes: Six vegan-friendly eateries in Ann Arbor for foodies

ANN ARBOR – Forbes vegan travel and plant-based dining contributor Robin Raven recently published a guide to vegan-friendly restaurants for foodies in Tree Town.

The vegan- and vegetarian-friendly food scene has seen a boom here in recent years -- and it’s bursting with flavor.

Not all restaurants on Raven’s list are strictly vegan; some simply have a wide offering of vegan-friendly fare.

Here are her top six spots in town to enjoy plant-based cuisine:

The Lunch Room

The trendy eatery located in Kerrytown Market & Shops attracts vegans and non-vegans alike for its impressive menu of flavorful, plant-based dishes. From vegan macaroni and cheese to its tempeh reuben sandwich and plant-based chili, there really is something for everyone to love at this spot.

The Lunch Room is at 407 N. 5th Ave.

For more information, visit www.thelunchrooma2.com.

Detroit Street Filling Station

Operated by the same owners as The Lunch Room, Detroit Street Filling Station offers lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. The space pays homage to its roots -- it’s located in an old filling station. Popular items include Chick’n & Waffle, vegan grilled cheese sandwiches and super nachos.

Detroit Street Filling Station is at 300 Detroit St.

For more information, visit www.thelunchrooma2.com/detroit-street-filling-station-1.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Jerusalem Garden

While Jerusalem Garden is not a strictly vegan or vegetarian restaurant, it offers plenty of options for those seeking a plant-based experience. From creamy hummus to crispy fried falafel and a vegan grape leaf sandwich, this authentic Middle Eastern eatery is a great pick for vegans and omnivores alike.

Jerusalem Garden is at 314 E. Liberty St.

For more information, visit www.jerusalemgarden.net.

Earthen Jar

This vegetarian restaurant has plenty of vegan options, including a mostly vegan Indian buffet. It offers fresh salads, lobia and a wide array of vegan desserts. It is also kosher.

Earthen Jar is at 311 S. 5th Ave.

For more information, visit www.earthenjar.com.

Seva

Popular with visitors and locals alike, Seva on Ann Arbor’s west side is a vegetarian destination. It offers several vegan dishes, including Vegan Nacho Dip, General Tso’s Cauliflower and the California Scramble with tofu.

Seva is at 2541 Jackson Ave.

For more information, visit www.sevarestaurant.com/ann-arbor.

Vedge Cafe

Founded by a registered dietician, Vedge Cafe boasts healthy, fresh meals made from scratch. The vegan restaurant features dishes like Greek-style Gyros, Chopped BBQ Tofu Salad and the Toona Melt. Vedge Cafe items can be ordered online and delivered.

Vedge Cafe is at 205 N. Main St.

For more information, visit www.vedgecafea2.com.