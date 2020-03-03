Suspected drunk driver plows through Ann Arbor home in middle of the night

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A suspected drunk driver drove his vehicle through an Ann Arbor home overnight, according to police.

The Ann Arbor Police Department said officers responded to a vehicle that crashed into a home in the area of Carhart Avenue and Anderson Avenue just after midnight. Three people were inside the home, including one child, but they were not hurt.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Ann Arbor, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Police believe alcohol was involved, but are waiting on blood tests to confirm.

Vehicle crashes into Ann Arbor home. (Ann Arbor police) (AAPD)

The Ann Arbor Fire Department said the house is not structurally sound. The investigation is ongoing.