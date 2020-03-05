Survivors of University of Michigan doctor’s sexual abuse demand state investigation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Survivors of University of Michigan doctor Robert Anderson stood firm, calling for the state attorney general to investigate how the school handled the sex abuse claim against him.

But to launch an investigation, Attorney General Nessel said she needs one thing from the university and that’s complete transparency.

Anderson was a former director of University Health Service and a former athletic team physician. He worked at the school from 1968 until his retirement in 2003. He died in 2008.

“What happened in Ann Arbor is a horror story,” Robert Stone said. “I sat on the truth of my assault for 49 years.”

On Thursday, Stone, JP Descamp and Michael Connelley, held a news conference with their lawyers and Larry Nassar survivors. The three men claim they were sexually assaulted by Anderson.

“It went on for over 25 years of serial sexual assaults, conducted by Dr. Anderson in his exams room,” Stone said.

The men shared stories of what they say they endured.

“I went to see him for a sore throat and that’s when the abuse started," Connelley said.

DeCamp said Anderson sexually assaulted him during a physical exam when he was 22 years old.

“Dr. Anderson told me that I was too nervous and I should get used to this type of routine examination, especially if I was going to apply for a pilot position at a major airline,” DesCamp said.

Now, the men asking for a full investigation from the attorney general’s office.

“Dr. Anderson passed away over a decade ago, and the statute of limitations have likely run,” Nessel said.

Nessel spoke during a news conference about the recent sexual claims.

“Well the old saying is true, justice delayed is justice denied. And what the attorney general seems to be doing is a lot of excuse making," Stone said.

Nessel also said she respects the victims who are coming forward and her office would like to investigate this case, but in order to do that, the University of Michigan would have to cooperate. The university has to be transparent about what did or didn’t happen. Also, they will have to pay for the cost of the investigation.

The Nassar investigation with Michigan State cost about $1 million.