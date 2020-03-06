Bernie Sanders to rally in Ann Arbor Sunday

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR – Democratic presidential primary candidate Bernie Sanders announced he will visit three cities in Michigan this weekend ahead of the state’s March 10 primary, and one of those campaign stops will be at the University of Michigan.

Sanders will be rallying on the Diag on Sunday at 6 p.m. with access to the area beginning at 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and attendees can enter on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is hosted by U-M’s Students for Bernie. Attendees are invited to register online ahead of the event.

His two other campaign stops in Michigan include:

Detroit: Friday at 7 p.m. at the TCF Center (doors open at 5 p.m.)

Grand Rapids: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in Calder Plaza (doors open at 11 a.m.)

Sanders’ rival on the democratic ticket, former Vice President Joe Biden, is due to visit Michigan on Monday.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!