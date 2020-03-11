41ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Monroe Street Fair postponed for public health reasons

Annual post-Hash Bash street fair postponed

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

The Monroe Street Fair in Ann Arbor has been postponed due to COVID-19.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor’s Monroe Street Fair has been postponed due to concerns over community safety.

According to a statement on the street fair’s website, the event has been postponed due to safety concerns around the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"We are optimistically rescheduling the fair until a time when we have a better understanding of the scale of what’s going on and the actual health risks we face," said Monroe Street Fair founder Charles Strackbein.

Per the statement, the annual street fair will be postponed until an unknown time the fall so as to mitigate public health risks.

The Monroe Street Fair normally takes place after Hash Bash in April.

Find the full statement here.

