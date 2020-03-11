32ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Hundreds of young 1st time voters register, visit the polls in Ann Arbor

Steve Garagiola, Reporter/Anchor

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Hundreds of young first-time voters lined up in Ann Arbor on Tuesday to register to vote in the primary election.

Thanks to a law change, voters can now register to vote last minute, including on the day of the election. Voters just need to go to their city clerk’s office with a photo ID.

Hear from the new voters in the video above.

About the Authors: