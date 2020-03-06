36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

Decision 2020

2020 Michigan Presidential Primary Election results: View here

View results from Michigan Primary on March 10, 2020

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: March 10 2020 Michigan Primary Election Results, 2020 Election, Decision 2020, Election Results, Michigan Election, Elections, Michigan Politics, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Detroit Institute of Arts, Wayne County, Macomb County, Oakland County, Washtenaw County, Detroit, Ann Arbor, Dearborn, Monroe County, Downriver
Decision 2020
Decision 2020 (KPRC)

The Michigan Presidential Primary Election is on March 10. You can find results on important races here.

Voters are deciding on U.S. President, along with other issues including renewal of the Detroit Institute of Arts millage, bond and millages for schools, fire departments and police departments, and more.

Use the list below to find the specific election results you’re looking for. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit.

Michigan Statewide Presidential Primary races:

Detroit Institute of Arts millage renewal:

Wayne County results:

Macomb County results:

Oakland County results:

Washtenaw County results:

Monroe County results:

St. Clair County results:

Sanilac County results:

Genesee County results:

Lenawee County results:

Ingham County results:

Tuscola County results:

Hillsdale County results:

When are the next elections?

August 4, 2020: Primary

November 3, 2020: General election

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: