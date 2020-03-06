2020 Michigan Presidential Primary Election results: View here
View results from Michigan Primary on March 10, 2020
The Michigan Presidential Primary Election is on March 10. You can find results on important races here.
Voters are deciding on U.S. President, along with other issues including renewal of the Detroit Institute of Arts millage, bond and millages for schools, fire departments and police departments, and more.
Use the list below to find the specific election results you’re looking for. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit.
Michigan Statewide Presidential Primary races:
Detroit Institute of Arts millage renewal:
Wayne County results:
- Allen Park Public Schools operating millage
- Crestwood School District operating millage
- Ecorse marijuana facilities proposal
- Gibraltar infrastructure millage
- Grosse Ile Township Schools sinking fund millage
- Lincoln Park police, fire millage renewal
- Northville Public Schools sinking fund millage
- Plymouth-Canton Community Schools improvement bond
- Southgate Community Schools bonding proposal
- Wayne (city) proposals 1-3
- Westland sanitation millage
- Westwood Community Schools sinking fund
- Wyandotte Public Schools sinking fund millage
Macomb County results:
- Center Line public safety millage
- Clinton Township marijuana ordinance
- Lakeview Public Schools operating millage
- Memphis capital improvement millage
- Macomb Intermediate School District millage
Oakland County results:
- Birmingham Public Schools improvement bond
- Bloomfield Township millage renewal
- Brandon School District bonding proposal
- Clarkston Community Schools operating millage
- Farmington Public Schools bond proposal
- Ferndale Public Schools bond proposal, residence millage
- Huntington Woods police and fire pension system
- Northville Public Schools sinking fund millage
- Pontiac Schools improvement bond, sinking fund
- Southfield Public Schools replacement millage
Washtenaw County results:
Monroe County results:
St. Clair County results:
- Casco Township Schools bonding proposal
- East China Schools bonding proposal
- Yale Public Schools operating millage, sinking fund millage
Sanilac County results:
Genesee County results:
- Davison Community Schools bonding proposal
- Flint Community Schools bonding proposal, sinking fund millage
- Michigan State House District 34 (Flint)
- Mott Community College bond proposition
Lenawee County results:
- Clinton Township fire department millage
- Sand Creek Community Schools operating, sinking fund millages
Ingham County results:
Tuscola County results:
Hillsdale County results:
When are the next elections?
August 4, 2020: Primary
November 3, 2020: General election
