Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra suspends March concerts

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has suspended concerts throughout the rest of March due to coronavirus concerns.

Through a statement, A2SO cited COVID-19 and health official recommendations for the cancellation of large events as the reason for suspending its Best of Broadway, Wide Side Story and Music for Trombones concerts.

The concerts were scheduled for March 14, 15, 21, and 23 respectively.

Below is the statement from A2SO:

The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra (A2SO) takes the health and safety of our patrons, musicians, and community very seriously. We have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Southeast Michigan, including Governor Whitmer's state of emergency declaration and advisory against public gatherings of 100 or more people.

In accordance with the Governor’s recommendations, we have decided to suspend the following Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra concerts while we determine the most appropriate next steps:

- Best of Broadway concerts on March 14 & 15

- West Side Story concert on March 21

- Music for Trombones chamber concert on March 23

All ticket holders and subscribers may contact the box office at 734.994.4801 during business hours, or at tickets@a2so.com by email to discuss ticketing options. We have modified our exchange policy and will include all 2020-2021 concerts as options in the ticket exchange process. Tickets can also be converted into a tax-deductible contribution to your A²SO.

We appreciate everyone’s understanding in these extraordinary times. We are closely monitoring the Governor’s advisories and will keep our symphony community updated as next steps are determined in the coming days. We will make an announcement to our community as soon as possible should any impact be made on our April 25th Measha & Mahler Mainstage concert.

The statement has also been posted to the orchestra’s Facebook page by A2SO executive director Tyler Rand.

