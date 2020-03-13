Ann Arbor YMCA closes for ‘deep cleaning’ after COVID-19 exposure, will reopen Sunday

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor YMCA has closed its facility for a “deep and comprehensive” cleaning following news from the Washtenaw County Health Department that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 accessed the men’s locker room and pool area this week.

The facility is set to reopen on Sunday at 7 a.m.

The announcement was made by Ann Arbor YMCA President and CEO Toni Kayumi in a letter to the local Y community.

See her full statement here:

To our members, staff and program participants:

The Ann Arbor YMCA has been notified by the Washtenaw County Health Department that on Monday March 9 from 6-7 pm an individual with a confirmed case of COVID-19 accessed the men’s locker room and pool area.

This is considered a low risk exposure by the Washtenaw County Health Department. In an abundance of caution, and in the interest of the health and safety of our members, program participants and staff we are voluntarily closing the facility at 400 West Washington Street at noon today for a deep and comprehensive cleaning of the entire building. We anticipate re-opening on Sunday March 15 at 7 am.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.

Sincerely,

Toni Kayumi

President and CEO

