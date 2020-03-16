Ann Arbor area businesses help feed hungry during school closures

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With Ann Arbor Public Schools closed until April over concerns about the novel coronavirus, Ann Arbor businesses are stepping up to make sure that those who are hungry have food to eat.

To help those affected by school closures, Palm Palace, located at 2370 Carpenter Road, is offering free carryout meals for children.

According to a Facebook post, the Mediterranean eatery will not require the purchase of other items for children to receive free meals.

We are trying to do our part in helping families that got affected due to school closures. We are offering kids FREE... Posted by Palm Palace Restaurant on Saturday, March 14, 2020

Downtown Ann Arbor’s TeaHaus will also be handing out free lunches to those affected. Through its new Free Lunch Box Initiative, volunteers will pack and hand out free boxed lunches to those in need.

Boxed lunches will be available from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Eat More Tea at 211 E. Ann Street.

Items are purchased with donated funds and some of the produce will be purchased from local farmers and businesses to support the local economy.

Learn more about the initiative through the TeaHaus Facebook page.