U-M’s annual dance marathon benefit to go virtual after cancellation

ANN ARBOR – The student-run nonprofit Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan has announced it will be holding its annual 24-hour VictorThon dance event virtually after cancelling the physical event due to coronavirus safety concerns.

The Virtual VictorThon will start on the afternoon of March 28 and will continue through the morning of March 29. It will be live streamed on the group’s website and on social media.

Each year, the benefit raises funds and awareness for pediatric rehabilitation therapies for patients with illnesses and disabilities at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

“This decision was made in conjunction with health professionals at Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and with the best interest of the campus and the community in mind,” Sydney Jose, DMUM executive director, said in a statement. “The health and safety of all of DMUM’s partners, families, community members, and our fellow students are of utmost importance to our organization. We would like to thank our presenting sponsor Kroger, along with our additional corporate sponsors Delta Air Lines, University of Michigan Credit Union, and Barnes and Noble for their unwavering support throughout the year.”

Organizers still hope to lead a successful fundraising campaign for the Little Victors of C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital despite the unusual circumstances this year.

"The safety of our patients, employees, students, and our community is our top priority and we fully support Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan in this decision,” Luanne Thomas Ewald, chief operating officer of C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital, said in a statement. “While the COVID-19 prevents us from physically gathering, it cannot prevent us from rallying for our Little Victors. Mott stands willing and ready to help Dance Marathon in their virtual fundraising efforts.”

For more information on DMUM’s virtual fundraising event or to make a donation to DMUM, visit dmum.org.