Ann Arbor Public Schools distributes thousands of meals to students, adds six meal pick up sites

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift announced Tuesday that 2,700 meals were distributed to students on Monday and 5,700 meals on Tuesday.

“We should pause during this challenging time to be inspired,” she wrote in an email update to the AAPS community.

“Many thanks to Liz Margolis who leads this effort, Chartwells food and nutrition partners, Durham bus drivers, AAPD officers, and school principal, teacher and staff helpers who are among the many ‘superheroes’ we are celebrating today.”

Today the Ann Arbor Public School team together with Chartwells and Durham prepared and distributed over 6000 meals for the families of Ann Arbor. A truly magnificent feat. @A2schools @A2Partnerships @ChartwellsK12 @A2RecDirect #stayhomechallenge #schoolclosure pic.twitter.com/OsjcYz2ile — Angela Demetriou (@AAPSWellness) March 17, 2020

Six pick up sites have been added to reach more students. These include:

Carrot Way - 1731 Dhu Varren

Arbor Club Apartments - 1100 Rabbit Run Cir.

Avalon Housing - 701 Miller

Avalon Housing - 1500 Pauline

Coachville - 3423 Carpenter Rd.

Arbor Meadows - 5229 W. Michigan, Ypsilanti

Friday will be the next pick up day, and will cover meals for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

For the full list of pick up sites and times, click here.

If you have food allergy needs or cannot make it to a pick up location, please call 734-994-2265.

For tips on maintaining a daily schedule at home that includes learning and breaks, visit www.a2schools.org/continuouslearning.