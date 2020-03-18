Ann Arbor’s Main Street Area shares tips on how to support local businesses right now

ANN ARBOR – The Main Street Area Association of Ann Arbor has put together recommendations on how to best support its businesses during COVID-19 public safety measures that are impacting day-to-day sales, including a statewide closure of bars and cafes and a ban on dining in restaurants.

Many of its food businesses are offering curbside pickup and delivery, including Pacific Rim, Shalimar, Blue LLama Jazz Club, Bløm Meadworks, Palio, Conor O’Neill’s, Neopapalis, Grange Kitchen and Bar, Le Bon Macaron, Cafe Zola and more.

In addition, many of its retail shops offer online shopping, including Roeda Studio, Literati Bookstore, Rock Paper Scissors, Real Irish and more.

To see a full list of businesses and their special shopping and dining options, click here.

For a list of stores and restaurants selling gift cards at this time, click here.

