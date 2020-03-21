Support Ann Arbor musicians with ‘Live at the Bird House’ virtual concerts

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This week, Ann Arbor-based band Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds have been using their own studio to host virtual concerts to support Ann Arbor music and musicians.

Held through Facebook, the live-streamed “Live from the Bird House” concerts are a venue for musicians to perform during public safety concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Audiences are able to pay for a virtual ticket through Venmo or Paypal so as to support the musicians and production crew.

Find “Live from The Bird House” concerts here.

Here is a schedule of upcoming concerts:

Saturday, March 21

8 p.m -- Laith Al-Saadi

Sunday, March 22

8 p.m. -- Alex & Erin (Erin Zindle & Alex Holycross of The Native Howl)

Monday, March 23

Macpodz Mondays (satellite projects involving electric jazz quintet The Macpodz)

Wednesday, March 24

7 p.m. -- Jason Dennie & Rochelle Clark

Past concerts can be watched through the Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds Facebook page.

