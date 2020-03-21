Support Ann Arbor musicians with ‘Live at the Bird House’ virtual concerts
Listen to live-streamed performances, support A2 music
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This week, Ann Arbor-based band Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds have been using their own studio to host virtual concerts to support Ann Arbor music and musicians.
Held through Facebook, the live-streamed “Live from the Bird House” concerts are a venue for musicians to perform during public safety concerns about the novel coronavirus.
Audiences are able to pay for a virtual ticket through Venmo or Paypal so as to support the musicians and production crew.
Find “Live from The Bird House” concerts here.
Here is a schedule of upcoming concerts:
Saturday, March 21
8 p.m -- Laith Al-Saadi
Sunday, March 22
8 p.m. -- Alex & Erin (Erin Zindle & Alex Holycross of The Native Howl)
Monday, March 23
Macpodz Mondays (satellite projects involving electric jazz quintet The Macpodz)
Wednesday, March 24
7 p.m. -- Jason Dennie & Rochelle Clark
Past concerts can be watched through the Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds Facebook page.
✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.