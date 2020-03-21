34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

34ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Support Ann Arbor musicians with ‘Live at the Bird House’ virtual concerts

Listen to live-streamed performances, support A2 music

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Entertainment, Music, Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds, The Ragbirds, Laith Al-Saadi, Concerts, Facebook Concerts
"Live from The Bird House" concerts support Ann Arbor musicians and entertain those stuck at home.
"Live from The Bird House" concerts support Ann Arbor musicians and entertain those stuck at home. (Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This week, Ann Arbor-based band Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds have been using their own studio to host virtual concerts to support Ann Arbor music and musicians.

Held through Facebook, the live-streamed “Live from the Bird House” concerts are a venue for musicians to perform during public safety concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Audiences are able to pay for a virtual ticket through Venmo or Paypal so as to support the musicians and production crew.

Find “Live from The Bird House” concerts here.

Here is a schedule of upcoming concerts:

Saturday, March 21

8 p.m -- Laith Al-Saadi

Sunday, March 22

8 p.m. -- Alex & Erin (Erin Zindle & Alex Holycross of The Native Howl)

Monday, March 23

Macpodz Mondays (satellite projects involving electric jazz quintet The Macpodz)

Wednesday, March 24

7 p.m. -- Jason Dennie & Rochelle Clark

Past concerts can be watched through the Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds Facebook page.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.