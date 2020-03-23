Ann Arbor’s FOOLMoon celebration to go virtual

ANN ARBOR – WonderFool Productions has announced plans to move its nighttime annual glow festival, FOOLMoon, online on April 3 at 8 p.m.

“We invite YOU, our fellow LUMINARIANS + ILLUMINAUTS + GLOWers across Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and the planet, to join our new Facebook group - FOOLMoon REIMAGINED - a virtual place where we can bring our creative superpowers together,” read a release on its website. “Connect with neighbors, bring a smile, make someone laugh out loud. Be here for each other.”

According to organizers, WonderFool Productions will be posting daily art-making prompts for community members to get inspiration and start creating.

More details on the April 3 event to come.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!