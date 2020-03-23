University of Michigan Ann Arbor, Dearborn announce change in grading policies

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Ann Arbor and Dearborn campuses are changing their grading policies for the rest of the winter semester as the university deals with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

An email was sent to Ann Arbor faculty and students on March 20 by acting provost Susan Collins informing them that undergraduate students will receive on their permanent transcripts either a “Pass” or a “No Record Covid.”

Consistent with traditional grading practice at the university, the grade cut-off for a “Pass” remains a C-. Those who receive an “NRC” will receive no course credit without affecting their GPA.

“While other institutions across the nation have adopted similar policies on grading, it is undoubtedly an unprecedented step for the University of Michigan. But these are unprecedented times, and I appreciate your flexibility,” Collins wrote.

According to Collins, the new grading policy will not apply to classes graded prior to March 10.

On March 11, U-M President Mark Schlissel announced that all in-person classes will move online for the remainder of the winter semester. He also encouraged students to leave campus and return home.

Additionally, the university will soon make it easier for students to withdraw from courses through April 21. Those who do so during this time will not have course listed on their transcript. U-M Dearborn will be allowing withdrawals through April 8.

Collins said that more information regarding graduate and professional coursework grading policies in Ann Arbor will be shared next week.

“Pass” grades may be converted to a letter grade upon request. Students will be able to submit requests by July 1. More information on this process to come over the next several weeks.